Riverdale resident Akim Toure, 27, an IT professional who died during a "senseless" shooting in Washington, DC, is being remembered as a "cherished son, brother, cousin, and friend," who was gunned down late on Sunday, Aug. 3.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on the fatal night, in the 400 block of New Jersey Avenue NW, police say that Toure was found unconscious and not breathing by DC Fire and EMS personnel after being shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The shooter has not been identified.

According to Toure's loved ones, he was shot "while courageously stepping in to protect a woman he didn’t even know—an act that reflects the very essence of who Akim was: selfless, brave, and deeply compassionate."

Toure came to the US from Sierra Leone as a young boy with his mother, full of promise and dreams of a brighter future — a future cut short on the night of the shooting.

"He grew up with a strong sense of responsibility, driven by a desire to support his family and make them proud," his loved ones gushed. "Through perseverance and dedication, Akim built a successful career in IT, always striving to level and uplift those around him."

"That never made him change, he always remained humble and gave his time in any way possible."

Toure was described as "a gentle soul with a powerful presence—known for his kind heart, infectious laugh, and unshakable integrity."

"Whether offering a helping hand, words of encouragement, or simply showing up when it mattered most, Akim made everyone feel seen and valued."

Following his death, a GoFundMe was set up that raised more than $17,000 in just a few days.

"Our family is devastated by this unimaginable loss," organizers wrote. "Your support will go toward funeral and memorial expenses, grief support for his family, and efforts to pursue justice for Akim, whose life was taken far too soon."

The GoFundMe set up for the family can be found here.

"Akim’s final act—stepping in to protect another—was a profound expression of the kind of man he was: noble, fearless, and full of love," his family said. "Please help us celebrate his life, honor his memory, and seek the justice he deserves."

