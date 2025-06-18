Fog/Mist 76°

Deadly Rollover Crash On I-97 In Anne Arundel Kills 2 Men, Police Say

A violent rollover crash on I-97 in Anne Arundel County killed two Maryland men after their SUV veered off the road, slammed into trees, and flipped, state police said.

Thomas Oliver Sellman III, 30, of Churchton, and Marcus Eric James Jr., 29, of Shady Side, were both pronounced dead at the scene by first responders on Tuesday, June 17, according to Maryland State Police.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-97 near Farm Road in Crownsville. 

Investigators said a Dodge Durango was heading north when it suddenly left the roadway, hit two trees, and overturned in the woods off the shoulder.

It is unclear what caused the driver to veer off the interstate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Annapolis Barrack.

