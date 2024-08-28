Crownsville Motorcyclist Killed, Driver Injured In Route 50 Crash Identified By State Police

Maryland State Police investigators have identified Crownsville resident Andrew David Frye as the person killed in a crash that left an Annapolis man with undisclosed injuries, officials say.

At approximately 4:20 a.m. on Aug. 28, troopers were called to investigate a two-vehicle crash involving Frye's motorcycle and 59-year-old Horatio Fitzgerald Easton's Ford Fiesta on the highway near Rowe Boulevard.

According to state police, Easton struck Frye's Yamaha motorcycle while trying to change lanes on Route 50.

Frye was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, while Easton was taken by paramedics to the Anne Arundel Medical Center for evaluation.

Investigators made note that impairment is not believed to be a factor.

Following the crash, eastbound lanes on Route 50 was closed for several hours. The roadway reopened around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

The incident remains under investigation.

