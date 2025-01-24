Overcast 36°

Home Invader Tries Sexually Assaulting Resident At Crofton Apartment, Police Say

A scary early morning home invasion in Anne Arundel County has sparked an intense investigation as police search for a suspect accused of assaulting a woman and attempting to commit a sex offense.

1600 block of Park Ridge Circle in Crofton.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
On Thursday, Jan. 23, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Western District officers responded to a reported home invasion at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Park Ridge Circle.

Officers spoke with the victim, an adult woman, who stated that an unknown man entered her residence and assaulted her. 

Authorities believe the suspect’s intention was to commit a sexual offense. A search of the area was conducted using K-9, Aviation, and Patrol units, but the suspect was not located. 

The Evidence Collection Unit processed the scene, and the Criminal Investigation Division has taken over the case, which remains ongoing.

Anne Arundel County Police have increased patrols in the area to reassure residents and are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact their Sex Offense Unit at (410) 222-4732.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-6 tall, wearing a black beanie cap, a black and gray jacket, and jeans. Police are asking residents to remain vigilant as they continue their investigation.

