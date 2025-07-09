Watch: Video Shows Spear-Wielding Man Shot Dead By Howard County Cop, AG Releases Footage

Micah Booker, 23, of Columbia, was armed with a large spear when he was fatally shot by an officer in Howard County after allegedly stabbing a family member and refusing to drop the weapon, investigators say.

The shooting was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 9, on Wilbur Court.

In the newly released video, Booker can be seen unexpectedly sprinting toward Howard County Police Officer Michael McKee, who fired one shot, striking him in the head.

* WARNING: The video contains graphic footage of the fatal shooting *

According to investigators, Howard County Police were first called by a man in his 20s who said he had been repeatedly stabbed by a family member, who had since fled the scene.

The stabbing victim was later identified by police as Samuel Louie Booker IV, 26, of Columbia. He was hospitalized in critical condition after the attack.

Two minutes later, a second 911 call came in — this time from Booker, who reportedly told dispatchers he was armed and at the intersection of Oakland Mills Road and Carters Lane, officials said.

When officers arrived, they encountered a man holding a large spear, according to multiple witnesses cited by the Maryland Independent Investigations Division (IID).

Witnesses told investigators that the suspect approached the officer and refused to drop the weapon. He was shot by the officer and pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatal officer-involved shooting remains under investigation by the AG's IID.

