Watch: Routine Traffic Stop Turns Into $50K Cocaine Bust in Howard County

That’s what one officer exclaimed after popping open a hidden panel during what began as a routine traffic stop in Howard County — and ended with a $50,000 cocaine bust, according to authorities.

This week, the Howard County Police Department released video of members of the agency's Community Outreach and Pathways Section after they made a "BIG discovery."

That discovery? $50,000 worth of suspected cocaine stashed inside the vehicle's center console.

Video of the bust can be viewed here.

According to police, during the traffic stop, they found probable cause to search the vehicle, leading to the unexpected seizure of several packages of cocaine that were concealed inside the vehicle.

"Oh yeah... We got something," one officer said. "Maybe this kick panel on the side? Oh here we go.... Oh baby! Bingo! Look at that."

The department says that the officers recovered an estimated three kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately $50,000.

No details about possible arrests or charges have been announced.

