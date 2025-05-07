Trucker Killed In Triple Tractor-Trailer Crash On I-70 In Howard County: State Police

The crash happened around 6:36 a.m. on Wednesday, May 7, on eastbound I-70, just west of MD Route 32 in West Friendship.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Waterloo Barrack responded to the scene for a report of a multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailers.

Joshua Donta Wilson, 38, of Grand Prairie, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that all three tractor-trailers were traveling eastbound on I-70 when, for unknown reasons, a Mack truck, driven by Wilson, struck the rear of another tractor-trailer,” investigators said.

The impact caused that second tractor-trailer to slam into the rear of a third truck — a Freightliner hauling wooden roof trusses, which were scattered across the highway.

No other injuries were reported.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation with help from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures, which lasted about eight hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

