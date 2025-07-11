Tractor-Trailer Overturns On I-95 In Howard County, Blocking Lanes In Both Directions

During rush hour on July 11, first responders were called to a stretch of the interstate near Montgomery Road when a driver lost control and a truck overturned over the median, jamming traffic in both directions.

As of 10:40 a.m. on Friday morning, officials say that two southbound lanes were still closed and the northbound shoulder was also blocked near the overpass.

Delays were reportedly beginning southbound around I-195, and northbound near MD-175.

It is unclear what caused the crash, which remains under investigation.

