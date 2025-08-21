Toddler Found Beaten, Malnourished In Columbia Home; Mother Arrested: Police

Shalyne Brown, 27, is behind bars following an investigation into the death of her toddler in November last year, according to the Howard County Police Department.

On Nov. 1, 2024, investigators from the agency were called to a Columbia home, following a report of a dead child. Upon arrival, officers found the 3-year-old with multiple bruises and scars on its body.

According to a subsequent autopsy that was completed in March, the death was ruled a homicide as a result of dehydration and malnourishment.

Police say that "through detailed investigation, detectives determined that Brown was responsible for the child’s death due to neglect and abuse."

At the time of the child's death, Brown did not have a permanent address, but was staying at a residence in Columbia, officials noted.

Brown was charged with:

Second-degree murder;

First-degree child abuse;

Second-degree child abuse.

She was arrested in Pennsylvania and transferred to the Howard County Detention Center, where she is being held without bond.

