Teen Found Shot To Death In Parked Car On Quiet Columbia Street Identified By Police

On Sunday, Jan. 14, officers located Lance Carrington, 17, of Columbia, in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on Helen Dorsey Way at approximately 8:30 p.m. suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear on Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives believe the incident was not random and may have been drug-related. Investigators are working to determine the exact time of the shooting and are seeking leads in the case.

So far, no suspect information has been released, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 410-313-STOP or emailing HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

