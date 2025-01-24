Teen Found Shot Dead In Car In Columbia

Police in Columbia made the grim discovery on Tuesday, Jan. 19, after responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle near the 9500 block of Quarry Bridge Court. Inside, they found Carrington with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, marking the start of an investigation into the crime.

Carrington leaves behind his parents, his sister Sydney, his brother Jordan, grandparents, and his dog “Queen”

"As they navigate this unimaginable loss, we are coming together to support them by raising funds to provide the family with some security during this difficult time," organizers of a GoFundMe campaign wrote.

"(This is) allowing them to grieve and focus on healing without the added worry of expenses."

Howard County Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Carrington's death. No arrests have been made, and officials have not released additional details about potential suspects or motives.

Those interested in donating to the family can do so here.

"In memory of Lance, we ask for your support and for sharing this campaign within your networks," organizers wrote. "Any donation, big or small, will make a difference in the lives of the family."

