Speeding Driver Dies After Crashing Into Columbia Office Building, Police Say

Officers were called shortly after noon on May 7 to the 9300 block of Gerwig Lane in Columbia, where there was a reported crash outside the headquarters of Humanim, Inc., according to police.

When first responders arrived, they found the car crashed into the building and a man dead inside.

Witnesses reported that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a curve in the road, police said.

Investigators do not believe the crash was intentional, though the cause remains under active investigation.

The building was evacuated as a precaution.

Firefighters remained on the scene, and officials from the Howard County Department of Inspections, Licenses, and Permits were called to evaluate whether the building is structurally safe.

Police said more information will be released as the investigation continues.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Columbia and receive free news updates.