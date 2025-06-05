Snowplow Killer On The Run: Suspect In Howard County School Shooting Fled US: Police

The man wanted in the cold-blooded killing of Gwynn Oak resident Alex Ramirez Garcia outside a school parking lot has fled the United States, police in Howard County confirmed Thursday, June 5.

An arrest warrant is out for Alexander Molina Rodriguez, 25, of Gwynn Oak, who is wanted for first-degree murder and firearm violations in the death of Garcia, 37.

Garcia was working as a private snowplow driver clearing snow outside a Montessori school in the 4400 block of Montgomery Road in Ellicott City when he was shot and left for dead last year.

A passerby found Garcia outside his vehicle around 8:43 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2024, but detectives believe the shooting happened around 5 a.m.—several hours earlier.

According to investigators, Garcia and Rodriguez knew each other, and the attack was targeted.

Police say video surveillance of Rodriguez’s vehicle and evidence at the scene helped lead to his identification.

Now, they say he’s no longer in the country.

“Detectives have learned Rodriguez is not currently in the United States,” Howard County Police said. “If he returns, he will be arrested on the open homicide warrant.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Howard County Police Department or local law enforcement.

