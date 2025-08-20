Salisbury Man Staying In Howard County Executed In Columbia Parking Lot (Developing)

The deadly shooting unfolded around 10:35 p.m. on Aug. 19, when officers were called to a lot near Dove Sail Lane and Merriweather Drive, police said.

A 39-year-old man from Salisbury — who had been staying in Columbia — was found inside a vehicle riddled with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, witnesses reported a man walked up as the victim was getting into his vehicle, opened fire at close range, and then fled. Detectives believe the attack was targeted.

Investigators have not released any suspect description.

Police have offered a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and prosecution of the suspected shooter.

Anyone with information can contact investigators by calling (410) 313-STOP.

