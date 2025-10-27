Maryland Shook! Small Earthquake Hits Howard County, USGS Confirms

A small earthquake rocked Maryland on Monday afternoon, officials confirmed.

The USGS reported a magnitude 2.5 earthquake east of Riverside, which was later confirmed by officials in Howard County.

"We have confirmed that a magnitude 2.5 earthquake occurred in Howard County, in the Columbia/Savage area, per the United States Geological Survey (USGS)," officials said.

"Police and Fire are aware of the situation and are surveying for any potential damage. Please only call 911 in the event of an emergency."

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

