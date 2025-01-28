Maryland Mom's Final Gift: Cara Stevenson Leaves Lasting Legacy Of Life, Love

"In her last moments she was able to give us the most amazing gift with the birth of our daughter Bella Lynn Stevenson," Stevenson's husband, Brad, wrote on social media. "She was also able to give the gift of life to multiple others through organ donation."

The 37-year-old Forest Hill mother passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, leaving behind a shell-shocked community that is rallying around the heartbroken family.

A GoFundMe launched for the Stevenson family had raised more than $101,000 as of press time.

Stevenson worked as a top producer at Synergy Search, where she was known "as the gold standard of recruiting," campaign organizers said.

"If you knew Cara the person, she was an incredible mom, wife, sister, loyal friend, and daughter who could not wait to welcome her baby girl," they added.

"Family was her everything and she will be proud to watch them grow while she looks down and helps them from the heavens."

"The money will go towards medical bills, and general expenses for baby Bella who is 28 weeks in the NICU, and (3-year-old) Luca."

