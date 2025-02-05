Howard County Police announced the arrests of Janae Baker, 18; Kendall Stagg, 18; and Charles Epperson Jr., 19, all of Columbia, in connection with the shooting on Jan. 14. The trio is charged with first- and second-degree murder and is being held without bail at the Howard County Detention Center.

Meanwhile, detectives are still searching for 16-year-old Jemik Parker, who is believed to be the shooter in what investigators say was a planned robbery gone deadly.

Parker, of Columbia, is charged as an adult with first- and second-degree murder and police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Authorities say the group plotted to rob Carrington of a gun. When officers found him dead inside a parked vehicle in the 6000 block of Helen Dorsey Way, they discovered a loaded handgun in his possession, they added.

Investigators believe Baker was in the vehicle with Carrington when Parker, Epperson Jr., and Stagg approached, police said. Parker allegedly shot Carrington before all four fled the scene.

"While Maryland state law typically does not allow a juvenile suspect’s identification to be released, even when charged as an adult, an exception exists 'for the sole purposes of facilitating apprehension of a child and ensuring public safety' when a criminal arrest warrant is issued," officials said.

"Howard County police are identifying Parker publicly because his whereabouts remain unknown and he is considered a potential threat to the public due to the nature of his alleged crime."

