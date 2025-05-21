Jemik Parker, 17, was arrested on May 15 in Louisville, ending a four-month manhunt launched after the Jan. 14 shooting death of 17-year-old Lance Carrington in Columbia.

Parker is charged as an adult with first- and second-degree murder and is believed to be the shooter in what police said was a targeted attempted robbery.

According to investigators, Carrington was found dead in a parked vehicle in the 6000 block of Helen Dorsey Way, with a loaded handgun recovered in his possession.

Police believe five suspects conspired to rob Carrington of the weapon.

Janae Baker, 18; Kendall Stagg, 18; and Charles Epperson Jr., 19, all of Columbia, were charged in January. A fourth suspect, Jeremiah Robinson, 20, was arrested in March.

“While the total number of homicides in Howard County remains low, and many are sadly domestic in nature, we have seen a number of recent incidents of violence involving juveniles,” Police Chief Gregory Der stated. “We remain committed to identifying and arresting anyone committing violent acts in our community.”

Parker remained on the run until detectives tracked him to Kentucky using multiple investigative leads, police said.

He was returned to Maryland on Tuesday, May 20 and is being held at the Howard County Detention Center without bond, along with the other four suspects.

Police say Baker was in the car with Carrington when Parker, Epperson Jr., Stagg, and Robinson approached. Parker allegedly shot Carrington before the group fled.

All five face the same set of charges, including first- and second-degree murder.

Parker was publicly identified during the manhunt under a Maryland law exception that allows juveniles to be named “for the sole purposes of facilitating apprehension of a child and ensuring public safety.”

"We remain committed to employing community policing best practices and taking strong measures to ensure public safety is a priority," Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.

"We know that one act of violence in our community is one too many, especially when it results in loss of life."

