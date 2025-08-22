Vinson, who began his presidency in September 2023, will officially step down on Sunday, Aug. 31, the Howard University Board of Trustees announced.

The sudden move ends a short tenure that focused on tech growth, AI, data science, and global partnerships.

“On behalf of the Howard University Board of Trustees, we extend our sincere gratitude to Dr. Vinson for his service and leadership as president,” Board Chair Leslie D. Hale said. “We extend our very best wishes to him in his future endeavors.”

In his own farewell, Vinson struck a reflective tone, speaking about his "unwavering commitment to advance the strategic vision I believe best serves the future of this institution."

"My foremost priority has always been the well-being and success of this community, and I remain committed to ensuring a smooth and constructive transition,” he added.

Vinson said he plans to spend more time with family, continue his research work, and stay involved in higher education.

To stabilize the university, the Board of Trustees didn’t have to look far.

They’re bringing back a name students and alumni already know: Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, who previously served as Howard’s 17th president for nearly a decade.

Frederick, a Howard alum, will begin as interim president on Sept. 1.

His previous run as president, from 2014 to 2023, was marked by record fundraising, endowment growth, and major support for student scholarships and faculty initiatives, according to officials.

The Board praised his “deep institutional knowledge and proven leadership,” saying it would help Howard “navigate complex social challenges and shifts in the higher education landscape.”

His return is meant to provide continuity and calm during what could otherwise be a chaotic transition, especially as Howard moves forward with a national search for Vinson’s permanent successor.

"Through periods of change Howard has demonstrated the ability to adapt, evolve and innovate, while continuing to shine as an incomparable source of knowledge, truth, and transformation," the Board stated.

Hale insisted the university’s momentum will not be derailed, adding: “Together with our community, we will continue to build on the University’s positive momentum and accelerate its upward trajectory."

"Our recent designation as a Carnegie Research One university… confirms what is known about this institution: Howard University is, and will remain, a vital force for excellence, progress, and opportunity.”

But for now, the campus community — and alumni watching closely — are processing the shake-up, and all eyes are on Frederick as he steps back in to steady the ship.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Columbia and receive free news updates.