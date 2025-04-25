Howard County Substitute Teacher Removed After Child Pornography Arrest, Officials Say

Thomas Miller was arrested by Baltimore County Police and is facing charges unrelated to his work inside Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) buildings, according to a statement released by officials.

Officials said Miller worked only three days within HCPSS:

Dec. 13, 2024 at Wilde Lake High School;

Jan. 4, 2025 at Marriotts Ridge High School;

March 7, 2025 again at Marriotts Ridge.

Police confirmed that the criminal charges stem from incidents in Baltimore County and do not involve HCPSS students, according to the statement.

Miller successfully completed required background checks and training before being approved to substitute, HCPSS said.

“The individual was removed from our list of eligible substitute teachers, and a no trespass order has been issued barring him from all HCPSS properties,” the district wrote.

School officials are urging any students, staff, or families with concerns about possible inappropriate contact to notify a school administrator and contact Baltimore County Police at 410-887-2222.

“This is very disturbing news, and we take this matter extremely seriously,” HCPSS said. “We understand how upsetting this information is and remain committed to maintaining the safety and well-being of all students and staff.”

Support services are available at each school for any students or families in need, officials added.

