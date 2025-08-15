NULL 90°

Howard County Police Officer Involved In Crash That Killed 93-Year-Old Pedestrian (Developing)

An officer from the Howard County Police Department was involved in a fatal crash with an elderly pedestrian, the agency confirmed on Friday.

Dobbin Center in Howard County

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Howard County Police
 Photo Credit: Howard County Police Department (Facebook)
 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
At approximately 6:45 a.m. on Aug. 15, an on-duty, plainclothes officer was exiting a parking lot in an unmarked cruiser at Dobbin Center in the 6400 block of Dobbin Road when the SUV struck a 93-year-old woman.

The pedestrian was rushed by paramedics to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where she later died from her injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, speed is not believed to be a factor in the fatal strike.

“The officer, assigned to the Technical Support Section, has been placed on standard administrative leave,” the department said. “The officer’s name – and the victim’s – will be released at a later date.”

