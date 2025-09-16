‘Heartbroken And Struggling’: Maryland Family Mourns Kenneth Spaulding After Life Cut Short

The Maryland man’s passing on Saturday, Sept. 13, has sparked an outpouring of grief, with friends and family sharing memories of a father, son, brother, and friend whose presence touched everyone he knew.

“Kenneth was a son, a brother, a father, and a friend whose light touched everyone who knew him. His passing has left our family heartbroken and struggling to process this unimaginable loss,” his loved ones wrote in a GoFundMe campaign set up in his memory.

“Kenneth is survived by his precious son, his devoted mother, his brother and little sister, as well as loving aunts, uncles, and countless friends who will forever cherish his memory.”

The fundraiser, launched to help with funeral and memorial expenses and to support Spaulding’s son as he grows up without his father, quickly began to circulate with loved ones asking for prayers, love, and support during what they called a “heartbreaking time.”

“On Saturday morning, our family experienced an unimaginable tragedy with the loss of Kenneth Spaulding."

"His life was taken far too soon, leaving behind his son, mother, siblings, aunts, uncles, and so many who loved him deeply,” Shanny Denise wrote in a tribute.

“We are asking for prayers, love, and support during this heartbreaking time. If you are able, please consider donating or sharing this GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses and to support Kenneth’s son as he grows.”

For some, the loss carries the weight of decades of friendship.

“I’ve known Kenneth Spaulding since we were 14 years old! We grew up like family doing stupid s--t together... we wrote back and forth the whole time you was in the feds,” Dejah Barnett wrote.

“We went to your mom’s the day you got out and sat there while I did your hair," she mused. That’s all you couldn’t wait for was to get them d--n dreads redone. My kids call you Uncle Kenny. You was always so fun and wild.

"All the memories we made I will forever cherish. I will miss you screaming ‘Ayyy Dee ya pale tail ass.’ Hearing of your passing got my heart broken. I will pray for your family in this time as I always have. We will love and miss you forever KennDogg. RIH.”

Loved ones are rallying around Spaulding’s family as they prepare to lay him to rest and care for his child in the wake of his death.

The fundraiser can be found here.

"Any amount, no matter how big or small, is deeply appreciated," organizers wrote. "Even if you are unable to give, please keep Kenneth’s family in your thoughts and prayers, and share this fundraiser with others."

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with us as we honor Kenneth’s life and keep his memory alive."

