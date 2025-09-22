A Maryland mother who shot two teens as revenge for allegedly robbing her son is going to prison for decades, authorities announced.

Howard County officials announced that Dieneba Sekou Traore, 48, of Columbia, has been sentenced to 30 years, with all but 20 years suspended in connection with a 2024 shooting that left two juveniles wounded.

The case stemmed from a violent night on Oct. 12, 2024, around 9:10 p.m., when Howard County Police responded to the 8800 block of Centre Park Drive in Ellicott City for reports of shots fired.

Police arrived to find two young juveniles with gunshot wounds to their legs lying in a grassy area between a Giant Food store and an IHOP.

Witnesses told officers they saw someone fire shots at the teens before getting into the back passenger seat of a white SUV.

Surveillance footage showed the teens walking through the Giant parking lot as the SUV entered and then fled immediately after the shooting.

Investigators later determined the SUV was registered to Traore.

Just days earlier, she had told police her son was the victim of an armed robbery on Oct. 7, 2024.

In June 2025, Traore was convicted by a Howard County jury of:

Two counts of attempted second-degree murder;

Two counts of first-degree assault;

Two counts of firearm use in the commission of a crime of violence;

Related conspiracy charges.

“This case is a tragic reminder of the dangers of taking the law into one’s own hands,” said State’s Attorney Rich Gibson Jr. “Vigilante justice has no place in Howard County, and it will not be tolerated. Instead of seeking lawful avenues for accountability, the defendant chose violence; leaving two young people seriously injured and a community shaken."

Upon release, Traore will serve five years of supervised probation.

Gibson added, "Today’s sentence reflects the seriousness of those actions and reaffirms our commitment to protecting our residents by ensuring that justice is carried out in the courtroom, not in the streets.”

