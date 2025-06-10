Columbia Man With Spear Shot Dead By Maryland Police After Family Stabbing, AG Says

The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) is now investigating the police-involved fatal shooting, which happened around 7:24 p.m. on Monday, June 9, on Wilbur Court, authorities announced.

According to investigators, Howard County Police were first called by a man in his 20s who said he had been repeatedly stabbed by a family member, who had since taken off.

Two minutes later, a second 911 call came in — this time from the suspect himself, also a man in his 20s. He reportedly told dispatchers he was armed and was at the intersection of Oakland Mills Road and Carters Lane, officials said.

When officers arrived, they encountered the man holding a large spear, according to multiple witnesses cited by the Maryland IID.

Witnesses told investigators that the suspect approached the officer and refused to drop the weapon. He was shot by the officer and pronounced dead at the scene.

The stabbing victim remains in critical condition at Shock Trauma in Baltimore. No officers were injured.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division has taken over the case, as required by state law. Any follow-up details — including the number of shots fired and officer identification — will be released by the IID.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Columbia and receive free news updates.