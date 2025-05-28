Columbia Man Nearly Throws Away $1M Ticket — Then Digs Into Trash And Strikes Gold

A Howard County truck driver nearly tossed away a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket—but had a second thought, dug it back out of the trash, and is now a millionaire.

The man made the lucky purchase while stopped at the Travel Centers of America rest stop on Elkton Road in Cecil County, according to Maryland Lottery officials.

He’d been dealing with busted windshield wipers and needed a coffee break, they said. After grabbing both, he picked up a few scratch-offs on a whim.

His final choice? A $20 MONOPOLY X100 ticket.

Thinking it was a loser, he chucked it.

Then, something made him go back. He pulled it out of the trash, scanned it—and saw the words: “See Lottery.”

That decision saved him a million dollars.

The Columbia resident, who has chosen to remain anonymous, told Lottery officials he was “very excited” about the win but plans to keep it quiet.

He owns a home already, but hinted he might use the money to buy a second one.

The Travel Centers of America that sold the ticket at 1400 Elkton Rd will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning scratch-off.

According to Maryland Lottery, three more $1 million MONOPOLY X100 top prizes are still out there.

