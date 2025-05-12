Bonnie Fuller Griffith, 69, of Columbia, died after her car was hit head-on by a stolen Hyundai Sonata in Jessup on Saturday, May 10, according to Howard County Police.

The deadly crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Guilford Road.

Police said the 2017 Hyundai was heading east when it crossed the double yellow line to pass a Tesla Model Y that was trying to turn left onto Twelve Sons Court.

The Hyundai sideswiped the Tesla, then hit a Honda Fit, before crashing head-on into a 2021 Honda Civic driven by Griffith, police said.

Four juvenile males inside the stolen Hyundai ran off on foot, authorities said.

One of them was seriously hurt and rushed to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. His condition was listed as serious but stable, police said.

Griffith was taken to Howard County General Hospital, where she died.

No one else was hurt, officials said.

Police confirmed the Hyundai was stolen. Charges have not yet been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

