Alex Yonatan Flores-Arce, a 20-year-old Honduran national in the US illegally, was arrested after walking out of the Howard County Detention Center, where he was met by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

ICE officials say Flores had been convicted of second-degree rape in Maryland in October 2024 and sentenced to 15 years behind bars with five years of supervised probation.

He was convicted in Circuit Court on April 29.

ICE had filed an immigration detainer on Jan. 13, but the Howard County Department of Corrections released him on May 5, officials said.

Flores was picked up again by local police for a probation violation on May 8 and then released a second time.

“The decision by Howard County Detention Center to ignore our immigration detainer and release a removable individual with an egregious criminal history undermines public safety and put Maryland communities at risk,” said ICE Baltimore acting Field Office Director Nikita Baker.

Flores-Arce now remains in ICE custody and has a final administrative removal order, officials said.

“This failure is not an isolated incident, but part of a concerning pattern we see all too often,” Baker continued.

“ICE Baltimore remains committed to prioritizing public safety. Working together with local jurisdictions is the only way to keep our neighborhoods safe and uphold the rule of law.”

