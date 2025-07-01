Howard County Police are investigating a suspected domestic murder-suicide in Columbia after a man and woman were found dead inside a home on Summer Blossom Lane.

Officers responded to the 7500 block around 8:15 p.m. on June 30, after an acquaintance went to check on the pair and found both bodies inside, police said Tuesday, July 1.

Through investigation, police say detectives believe Ahmad Kharma, 23, shot and killed Shannon Buschner, 47, before shooting himself. A gun was located near Kharma at the scene.

Detectives say the two were in a relationship and lived at the residence together. Police do not believe anyone else was involved in the shooting.

The motive and exact timing of the shooting remain under investigation, officials said.

