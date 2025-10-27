Viral Illness Spreads In PG County Schools As Dozens Report Hand, Foot, And Mouth Cases

Prince George’s County Public Schools said as of Thursday, Oct. 23, over 40 schools have confirmed cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD).

The viral illness typically affects young children, but officials warned that anyone can get it.

Symptoms include fever, poor appetite, sore throat, and other cold-like signs.

Officials said those may appear one to two days before painful mouth sores and a red rash develop — sometimes on the hands, feet, buttocks, or genital area.

The rash can last up to 10 days.

The virus spreads through feces, saliva, respiratory secretions, and fluid from blisters. Infected people can shed the virus before symptoms appear and continue spreading it for weeks afterward, officials said.

“There is no special treatment for HFMD,” the district stated.

Health officials urged families to help prevent the spread by washing hands often, covering coughs and sneezes, and cleaning toys or surfaces that may have saliva on them.

Children should stay home from school if they have a fever, are drooling due to mouth ulcers, or have open sores that can’t be covered. Parents are urged to contact a healthcare provider if they suspect their child may be infected.

The district said most cases occur in the summer and early fall, but outbreaks often appear in classrooms or child care centers.

