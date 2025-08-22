Truck Crash Shuts Down US 50, I-95 Ramp In Prince George’s County: ‘Extended Closure’

The crash happened westbound on US 50 past I-95/I-495 in College Park around 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 22, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.

Multiple lanes were closed while crews worked to clear the wreckage.

By mid-morning, officials reported that recovery operations were still underway. MATOC Alerts said the I-495 inner loop ramp to northbound I-95 was shut down, with delays stretching before MD-193.

“Truck off the road in College Park. Twenty-three-hour estimate,” SHA posted at 10:19 a.m., urging drivers to detour to US 1 to access the outer loop.

Photos from the scene showed overturned debris, tow trucks, and heavy equipment blocking several lanes as traffic backed up for miles. Officials warned of an “extended closure” and advised commuters to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice College Park and receive free news updates.