Toddler Plunges From Sixth-Floor Balcony In College Park, Flown To Trauma Center (Developing)

A toddler was rushed to a trauma center after falling from a sixth-floor balcony in Prince George’s County, authorities said.

A Maryland State Police helicopter aided in the rescue.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Zak Failla
Firefighters and medics responded around 1:52 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, to the 9300 block of Cherry Hill Road in College Park for a reported fall at a multi-family building, according to the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.

Crews found a 3-year-old child with life-threatening injuries. The patient was medevacked by US Park Police Eagle One to a trauma center, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

