Belcher, 32, spent his entire career serving District I in Hyattsville, most recently with Shift 4, Squad 42, and was a proud member of Academy Session 139.

Belcher earned multiple letters of commendation, a Unit Citation, and a Life Saving Award. He was named Officer of the Month multiple times and was recently selected to be a Field Training Officer.

Before joining the agency, he served as a volunteer firefighter/EMT with the Dover Township Fire Department.

He leaves behind his fiancée, Emily, his parents, a stepfather, two brothers, a half-sister, and what the department called “countless friends and family members.”

On Wednesday, Alex’s brother Adam Belcher shared the heartbreaking news.

“At 3:29 October 8th today (Alex) passed on to the Lord. He was more than just a brother. He was my best friend. Ever since we shared a bunk bed we were born he has always been there for me to try to cheer me up,” Adam wrote.

“He has always been there to tell me to keep my head up and keep going," he continued. "He has been a man this world needed to touch so many people's lives. I love you so much Alex. I will miss you every day."

"We will meet again. I love you Alex and thank you for being the best brother and best friend anyone could ask for. RIP Alex Belcher.”

His brother Ben Belcher also shared how deeply the loss has shaken their family.

“It hurts a lot. I moved into this house with Emily and Alex on day one and I walked into my old room and everything is the same from the day I left. Untouched. Time has been standing still,” Ben wrote.

“This is my family and it still doesn’t feel real. He called me the first night when he got to the hospital and he said he would call me right back.. I never got that call."

Tiffany L. Becker Riser described the grief and disbelief shared by everyone who knew him.

“A day hasn’t gone by that we haven’t cried but we are also sharing many memories of the amazing times that we’ve shared with Alex over the years… we miss him so much and are still having a hard time believing this is real although we know it is,” she wrote.

“He was an amazing person. I cannot wait to see him again and get one of those big hugs from him."

The department, his family, and his friends have all asked for continued prayers as they navigate the loss of a man remembered for his service and his kindness.

“Please keep his squad mates, as well as his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

