'Peeping Tom' Sneaks Into Maryland Dorm Bathroom, Points Camera At Showering Student: Police

At approximately 11:11 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 15, the University of Maryland Police Department was alerted about an incident that had happened minutes earlier in Dorchester Hall.

The student said that he was inside a communal bathroom on the third floor of the dorm taking a shower when he saw a White arm come over the top of the shower curtain holding a cellphone with the camera pointed toward him.

He opened the curtain to confront the cameraman, but the suspect was able to flee without further incident.

A witness canvass was conducted by officers to see if anyone heard or saw anything. No details about the suspect have been released by the police.

The incident remains under investigation by the University of Maryland Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit.

Anyone with information can contact police by calling (301) 405-3555.

