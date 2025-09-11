Brandywine resident Michael Larrell Green, 36, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 10, when investigators seized nine guns after a shooting in Prince George's County, according to Maryland State Police.

The investigation began at around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 9, when a motorist called 911 to report their vehicle had been shot multiple times by a motorcyclist following a road rage encounter on southbound Route 5 (Branch Avenue) near Surratts Road in College Park.

Troopers with the Highway Gun Crimes Initiative identified Green as the suspect and executed search warrants at his residences in Brandywine and Waldorf, which led to the recovery of the weapons.

During those searches, investigators "recovered evidence related to the shooting" — including nine handguns, officials said.

Green was arrested without incident and charged with:

Attempted second-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Using a firearm during a felony crime.

He was taken to the Prince George’s County Division of Corrections and held pending his initial court appearance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice College Park and receive free news updates.