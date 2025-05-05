Man Hit, Killed Trying To Run Across I-495 Before Dawn In College Park: State Police

The crash happened shortly before 3:15 a.m. on May 5, in College Park.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack were called to the inner loop of I-495, just south of US Route 1, for a crash involving a pedestrian, officials said.

According to investigators, a Honda Civic was parked on the left shoulder of the outer loop, when “for unknown reasons the driver fled the vehicle and attempted to cross the lanes of the inner loop of I-495 on foot.”

A Toyota then struck the man, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

His identity has not been confirmed.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is handling the investigation.

Charges are pending consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County, police said.

Road closures lasted more than four hours as state police were assisted by the Prince George’s County Police Department and Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice College Park and receive free news updates.