Frog Of Honor: Kermit Leads UMD’s Class Of 2025 Sendoff

Kermit the Frog was on campus on Thursday ahead of his commencement speech scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on May 22, after it had to be rescheduled.

"Hi-ho, UMD, Kermit the Frog here," the Peabody Award winner, and best-selling author said in a post shared by the school. "That's right, I am here.

"If you see me hopping around the quad, say 'Hi.'"

The Muppets' history with the University of Maryland dates back decades, where he was first brought to life by creator and Class of 1960 graduate Jim Henson.

"I am so thrilled to be back here at UMD to celebrate the fall and winter 2024 graduates as well as the Class of 2025."

Kermit’s last appearance on campus came in fall 2024, when he packed the house during the College of Arts and Humanities Dean’s Lecture Series.

This time, he’s returning as the main event — a nod to the deep ties between the university and Henson, who famously crafted the original Kermit puppet from his mother’s old coat and a pair of ping-pong balls.

“Our pride in Jim Henson knows no bounds,” said UMD President Darryll J. Pines. “It is an honor to welcome Kermit the Frog to our campus, 65 years after Mr. Henson graduated from the University of Maryland.”

The ceremony will be held at SECU Stadium, where thousands of new Terp grads — and probably more than a few parents who grew up on “The Muppet Show” — will gather for a truly unforgettable sendoff.

"I know today is one of the most important days of your lives," Kermit the Frog added, with a bit of advice. "Now I am so honored to get to share it with you. I'll see you all soon. Don't forget your caps and gowns."

"Oh, and go Terps."

