Wycheck's family confirmed the former Houston Oilers and Tennessee Titans tight end's posthumous diagnosis of stage three CTE in a statement released on Thursday, Jan. 9. The Archbishop Ryan High School graduate died at 52 years old after falling and hitting his head in his Chattanooga, TN, home on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

The Wychecks have worked with Boston University’s CTE Center after donating his brain for research per his wishes.

"Wycheck's family believes his diagnosis further highlights the growing concerns around CTE, the neurodegenerative disease associated with repeated head injuries, particularly in contact sports such as football," the statement read. "In honoring Frank Wycheck's legacy, his family hopes for an improved commitment to player safety and enhancing support for those who may be affected by the consequences of head injuries."

Stage three CTE is a serious diagnosis with only stage four considered more severe. CTE has been linked to repeated head trauma, causing symptoms such as dementia, memory loss, and depression.

Confirmation of Wycheck's CTE diagnosis came one day after the 15-year anniversary of his role in the "Music City Miracle." The play is considered by many NFL fans as one of the most thrilling endings to a playoff game.

On Saturday, Jan. 8, 2000, Wycheck threw a lateral pass to Titans wide receiver Kevin Dyson during a kick return in an AFC Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills. Dyson ran the ball into the end zone with three seconds left, securing a 22-16 win for Tennessee.

The "Music City Miracle" was the start of the Titans' run to Super Bowl XXXIV. They ended up losing 23-16 to the then-St. Louis Rams after Dyson was tackled one yard short of a touchdown that would likely have forced overtime.

Wycheck played 11 seasons in the NFL and made it to three Pro Bowls. He retired in 2003 with 505 receptions, 5,126 receiving yards, and 28 touchdowns.

The Titans inducted Wycheck into the team's ring of honor in 2013, the same year he was also enshrined in the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. Team owner Amy Adams Strunk described Wycheck as a player who "embraced this community and fan base immediately, and everyone loved him right back."

In retirement, Wycheck stayed active in the Volunteer State, serving as a radio personality and supporting causes like Special Olympics Tennessee.

"The Wycheck family hopes that Frank's friends, colleagues, and teammates will remember the man he was, both on and off the field, prior to his retirement and the evident signs and symptoms of his CTE diagnosis," the statement said. "The family appreciates the love and support they've received over the past year and asks for continued privacy."

Prior to his NFL career, Wycheck played for the University of Maryland from 1990-92. He hauled in 134 receptions for the Terrapins, the most by a tight end and seventh-most by any player in UMD history.

A 1991 second-team All-ACC selection, Wycheck had 1,183 career receiving yards at Maryland. He was a sixth-round draft pick by the now-Washington Commanders in 1993.

The Houston Oilers later signed Wycheck in 1995 before the team moved to Tennessee.

