Former Top University Of Maryland Football Recruit Shot, Killed Man In Florida Bar: Police

Avantae Traeviyon Williams, 24, of DeLand, Florida — once ranked the No. 1 safety in the country coming out of high school — has been arrested for second-degree murder in connection with the deadly shooting at McCabe’s Bar, according to the DeLand Police Department.

The chaos erupted around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 3, when a fistfight broke out between several men inside the bar on North Amelia Avenue. During the altercation, police say one of the men pulled a gun and started shooting.

Keshod Harris, 32, of DeLand, was struck multiple times in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The bartender was also shot in both hands but survived.

Williams fled the scene, sparking a manhunt that ended Monday with his arrest by DeLand detectives.

“DeLand Police Detectives have worked tirelessly since this crime occurred,” the department said in a statement, adding that investigators interviewed witnesses and coordinated with the State Attorney’s Office to obtain a murder warrant.

Roughly 40 people were inside McCabe’s Bar at the time, and police are still asking for more tips from those who may have seen what happened.

Williams played defensive back for the Terps, appearing in 17 games and racking up 27 tackles and one interception.

In high school, he was named a Sports Illustrated All-American and rated a top-50 player nationally by Rivals and 247Sports.

The University of Maryland’s website listed Williams as a defensive back for the Terrapins. He was not listed on the 2024 and 2025 football rosters. Williams was reportedly dismissed from the University of Miami football team following an alleged battery arrest.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact DeLand Police or Crime Stoppers.

