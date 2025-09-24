Ex-Terp, MLB Rookie Skips Cubs Game For Charlie Kirk’s Funeral After Assassination

The University of Maryland alum who hails from Springfield, Massachusetts, skipped out on the game on Sunday, Sept. 20, to attend right-wing activist Charlie Kirk's memorial service after he was assassinated earlier this month.

Tyler Robinson, 22, has been accused of fatally shooting Kirk at Utah Valley University during a campus event. He is being held at the Utah County Jail without bail.

Shaw missed the Cubs game — who have a playoff spot wrapped up — against the Cincinnati Reds, to attend the service in Glendale, Arizona, telling reporters that he has known the 31-year-old since they lived in the same apartment building.

The former Terrapin said that Kirk's wife, Erika, texted him, asking him to come to the service. He said he had the team's complete support, even days away from the playoffs.

"All the players, the whole team have shown their support," Shaw said. "Charlie was someone that I met in our apartment building in Arizona and someone who was one of the biggest Cubs fans I've ever met."

"After every game, he would text me 'great win for the Cubbies,'" the third baseman recalled. "He was someone who was super supportive and someone who was really faithful, so we bonded on that as well."

Despite being in the throes of a pennant race, Shaw said that he was cleared to attend the service from both manager Craig Counsell and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer, according to The Athletic.

"I'm not concerned about the backlash... My connection with Charlie was through our faith, and is something that drives me," Shaw said. "(My faith) makes me able to do what I do every day, and something I'm extremely thankful for."

Shaw said that his faith will continue to drive him as he hopes to bring the Cubs to "win many championships."

"Without my faith and many blessings, I wouldn't be here able to talk to you guys, and help go win championships with this team, so that's something I feel really good about," he told reporters.

"I feel strong about my faith, and whatever backlash comes is okay," Shaw added. "I feel strong about my faith that this is what is meant to be happening."

With the Terrapins, Shaw was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and the All-Big Ten Team as a sophomore before being picked with the 14th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Shaw made the Opening Day roster this season but has struggled, hitting just .224 in 122 games after being temporarily sent down to AAA. He has hit 12 home runs and notched 42 RBI in his rookie season.

Click here to follow Daily Voice College Park and receive free news updates.