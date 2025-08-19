Overcast 71°

SHARE

Eight Vehicles Involved In Fatal MD 202 Crash In PG County: State Police (Developing)

At least one person was killed in a massive eight-vehicle crash in Maryland on Tuesday afternoon, according to Maryland State Police.

Maryland State Police

Maryland State Police

Photo Credit: Maryland State Police via Facebook
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

An investigation was launched in Prince George's County following the chain-reaction crash involving nearly a dozen passenger vehicles in the northbound lanes of MD 202 at St. Joseph's Drive.

The crash was reported before 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 and all lanes were reopened as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Details about the crash, or possible victims have not been released by state police. Motorists were advised to avoid the area. 

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice College Park and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE