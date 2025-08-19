Eight Vehicles Involved In Fatal MD 202 Crash In PG County: State Police (Developing)

An investigation was launched in Prince George's County following the chain-reaction crash involving nearly a dozen passenger vehicles in the northbound lanes of MD 202 at St. Joseph's Drive.

The crash was reported before 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 and all lanes were reopened as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Details about the crash, or possible victims have not been released by state police. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

