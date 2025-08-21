DUI Suspect Slams Patrol Car, Pins Maryland Trooper On Beltway In College Park: State Police

The incident happened shortly after 12:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, on the inner loop of I-495 near Route 1 in College Park, according to Maryland State Police.

One trooper was conducting a traffic stop on the highway when a second pulled up behind him to assist, police said. Both had their emergency lights activated.

Then, troopers said Damien Arnold Haman, 42, of Fort Meade, was behind the wheel of a silver Dodge Charger when he slammed into the back of the second patrol vehicle.

The impact of the crash caused a domino effect, subsequently pinning the first trooper between his vehicle and the Lincoln, police said.

The trooper was able to free himself and was taken to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

A second trooper on the scene was not injured. Haman was the only person inside the Charger.

He was transported to Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center before being taken to the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections, troopers said.

He was charged with:

Driving under the influence;

Reckless driving;

Negligent driving;

Other traffic-related charges.

The crash investigation remains active and ongoing, according to Maryland State Police.

