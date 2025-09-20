Body Lice Found At University Of Maryland: Students Warned To Stay Alert

The university’s Pest Control Management Units said they have “inspected and thoroughly treated the campus locations where body lice were reported.”

“All known areas have been inspected and treated,” officials said in a notice.

The university added that inspections are continuing to make sure no additional areas are affected.

Students with symptoms should contact the University Health Center.

Body lice are tiny, visible insects that can live on people’s skin and clothes that typically spread through direct contact with someone who has them, according to officials. They can also spread through clothing, beds, and linens.

Symptoms include itching, rash, and bites.

