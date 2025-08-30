Fair 75°

$1M Blaze Rips Through Montgomery County Home, Displacing Family (Watch)

Dozens of firefighters had their hands full on Friday afternoon when a $1 million house fire broke out and displaced a family in Maryland, officials say.

The fire in Laytonsville.

 Photo Credit: Twitter/@DavidPazos15
Photo Credit: Twitter/@DavidPazos15
What started as a garage fire led to the Red Cross assisting at least nine people including several children — over the holiday weekend in Montgomery County.

Crews were called at around 4 p.m. on Aug. 29, to a home in the 8500 block of Churchill Downs Road in Laytonsville, where they found flames showing from the garage of the residence that had spread to the rest of the house. 

Residents were able to safely escape the home, but the fire reportedly caused upwards of $1 million in damage.

No injuries were reported. All involed are being assisted by the Red Cross.

