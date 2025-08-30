$1M Blaze Rips Through Montgomery County Home, Displacing Family (Watch)

What started as a garage fire led to the Red Cross assisting at least nine people including several children — over the holiday weekend in Montgomery County.

Crews were called at around 4 p.m. on Aug. 29, to a home in the 8500 block of Churchill Downs Road in Laytonsville, where they found flames showing from the garage of the residence that had spread to the rest of the house.

Residents were able to safely escape the home, but the fire reportedly caused upwards of $1 million in damage.

No injuries were reported. All involed are being assisted by the Red Cross.

