160+ MPH Driver Who Cost Montgomery County Sergeant His Legs In I-270 Crash Gets Max Sentence

Judge Harry Storm sentenced Raphael Mayorga, 21, of Frederick, to 22 years and 60 days in prison for the 2023 I-270 crash that left Sgt. Patrick Kepp without the use of his legs, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Mayorga was driving a Dodge Challenger in the early morning hours of Oct. 18, 2023, when officers attempted to stop him with stop sticks on northbound I-270.

Instead, he veered and struck Sgt. Kepp, a uniformed officer he had encountered before.

Police said Mayorga did not brake after hitting the sergeant. Officers deployed another set of stop sticks further north, disabling his car. Mayorga then tried to flee on foot before being apprehended.

According to police, earlier on the morning of the crash, officers in Germantown were monitoring the Challenger, which hit speeds approaching 110 mph, as Mayorga attempted to bait police into a pursuit, a move that he has pulled on several times in the past.

"Sgt. Kepp is, and has been well-versed in this individual's driving activities throughout the years," the police chief said at the time. "The driver has been known to provoke officers into chasing him, particularly on our major roadways here in the county."

The pursuit was not initially launched, but officers instead strategically set up along I-270 from Clarksburg down to Rockville, though the-then 19-year-old got on and off the interstate at times to avoid the deterrents until he came upon Kepp, who was deploying additional stop sticks in an attempt to slow the vehicle in the left lane after another driver was nearly run off the road by the Challenger.

Officials said that Mayorga was no stranger to the police, and he was charged on multiple occasions for reckless driving, a host of traffic violations, and for speeding, including one stop for going 136 mph in a 55 mph zone on I-270 in April.

"I found out information that he is so well-known that this is what (Mayorga) does," they added. "He does this intentionally to bait officers into chasing him as if it's some sort of video game."

A jury convicted Mayorga in April of:

Second-degree assault;

Failure to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury;

Failure to stop as close as possible to the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury;

Multiple counts of fleeing and eluding police.

Storm said he exceeded sentencing guidelines because of the “excessive” level of harm, the “heinous nature of conduct,” the fact that the victim was a police officer who had warned Mayorga previously, and the State’s recommendation.

Kepp, 37, has been with the Montgomery County Department of Police since February 2014 and was involved in the Alcohol Initiatives Unit working to keep impaired drivers off the roadway.

State’s Attorney John McCarthy said after the conviction: “The sergeant who received catastrophic injuries in this incident is a hero."

"Our hearts are with him and the officers who put their lives at risk every day to protect and serve the people of Montgomery County.”

