‘Vital Rescue Equipment’ Stolen From Cockeysville Fire Station, Officials Say

The Cockeysville Volunteer Fire Company, on York Road in Baltimore County, confirmed the burglary happened early Thursday morning, July 3, while staff was not inside the building.

In a statement, Fire Company President Colleen Hawkins-Ball said the equipment that was taken is critical for emergency operations — and worse, could be used in other burglaries or to cause further destruction.

She said the building was properly secured at the time of the theft, and the case is now under active police investigation.

Officials are urging the public to report anything suspicious, especially anyone seen with fire department tools or rescue gear that seems out of place.

“We just want to reiterate to the public, if you see something, say something,” Hawkins-Ball said.

No further details were immediately released.

