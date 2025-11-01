Micah Narteh, 24, was initially arrested on Oct. 5 for disorderly conduct after reportedly approaching women — on two separate occasions — and instructing them to read a notebook filled with written threats soliciting sex, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

The chilling notes, police said, indicated Narteh was armed.

Officers later confirmed he did not have a weapon at the time of his arrest, and there have been no reports of physical or sexual assault connected to the incidents.

By Monday, Oct. 6, police had filed additional charges, including:

Attempted kidnapping;

Attempted carjacking;

Attempted armed carjacking;

Attempted first-degree rape.

A grand jury has since indicted Narteh, who remains held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center, officials said on Saturday, Nov. 1.

Police are urging anyone who may have encountered Narteh to call 911 or contact detectives at 410-887-1823.

