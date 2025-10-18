Fair 73°

Last Call: Quench! Craft Beer & Wine Closing After 15 Years In Colesville

After 15 years of pouring pints and building community, Quench! Craft Beer & Wine is calling last call for good in Maryland.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
The Colesville favorite announced it will close permanently on Thursday, Oct. 30, ending a decade-and-a-half run as one of the area’s most recognizable local taprooms.

The taproom itself will close earlier — on Friday, Oct. 24 — as the business winds down.

In a message to customers, owners Lala, Mike, and the Quench! team thanked the community for years of loyalty and support, saying it had been “a pleasure serving our community and making friends along the way.”

As part of its sendoff, everything at the bar is 50 percent off beginning immediately, as staff works to clear out remaining inventory ahead of the closure.

Located in the 13400 block of New Hampshire Avenue in a Colesville shopping strip, Quench! became known over the years for its friendly atmosphere, rotating craft beer selection, and casual neighborhood vibe that drew in regulars from Silver Spring and beyond.

Though the owners didn’t give a reason for the closure, their announcement makes clear they’re ending on their own terms — with gratitude and one last toast to the customers who kept the taps flowing since 2010.

