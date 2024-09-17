Winning $50K 'Powerball' Ticket Sold At Tucker's Liquor Store In Clinton

One lucky Lottery player is $50,000 richer after winning a third-tier prize on Monday night's Powerball drawing.

Officials say that the five-figure winner was sold at Tucker's Liquor in the 8100 block of Alexandria Ferry Road in Clinton, the biggest win out of nearly thousands of others who can claim prizes beginning at $4.

The winning numbers for the drawing on Monday, Sept. 16 were 08-09-11-27-31 with a Powerball of 17.

It marks the 40th third-tier winner sold in Maryland so far in 2024.

No jackpot winner was hit in last night's Powerball drawing, as the prize rolled to $176 million for the drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 18, with a cash annuity option of approximately $89.4 million.

The winner will now have 182 days to claim their prize.

"Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the back of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location."

