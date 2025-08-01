Stephon Johnson, 18, of District Heights, was arrested and charged this week in connection with the 2023 murder of Robert Isiah Walker, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

The deadly shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. on Aug. 12, 2023, at a gas station in the 9800 block of Piscataway Road in Clinton, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Walker suffering from gunshot wounds inside the store. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson, who was a juvenile at the time of the shooting, is now being charged as an adult.

Police did not say what led to the shooting, and the motive remains under investigation.

Johnson is charged with first- and second-degree murder and related offenses. He is currently being held without bond.

