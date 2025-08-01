Light Drizzle 68°

SHARE

Stephon Johnson Arrested For Murder Of Robert Walker In MD

Nearly two years after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed inside a Maryland gas station, a suspect is finally behind bars, police said.

Stephon Johnson

Stephon Johnson

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Stephon Johnson, 18, of District Heights, was arrested and charged this week in connection with the 2023 murder of Robert Isiah Walker, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

The deadly shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. on Aug. 12, 2023, at a gas station in the 9800 block of Piscataway Road in Clinton, police said. 

When officers arrived, they found Walker suffering from gunshot wounds inside the store. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson, who was a juvenile at the time of the shooting, is now being charged as an adult. 

Police did not say what led to the shooting, and the motive remains under investigation.

Johnson is charged with first- and second-degree murder and related offenses. He is currently being held without bond.

to follow Daily Voice Clinton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE