A Few Clouds 55°

SHARE

Power Tool Heist: Maryland Man Gets Prison Time For ATM Robbery At Clinton Store: Feds

A Maryland man will spend seven years in federal prison for his role in a brazen ATM robbery where co-conspirators used a power tool to steal more than $35,000 from a Prince George's County convenience store, officials said.

ATM

ATM

 Photo Credit: pixabay/peltierclem
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Marquis Hayes Henderson, 24, was sentenced by US District Judge Theodore D. Chuang to seven years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release, authorities announced on Monday afternoon.

Court records reveal that on April 29, 2022, Henderson and four co-conspirators met at a storage lot in Clinton before heading to the store in a stolen vehicle. Henderson brought a firearm, which he used to force a store employee inside and order them to lay down in an aisle.

While Henderson held the worker at gunpoint, another suspect used a power tool to break open the store’s ATM, police said. That suspect and another accomplice grabbed $35,020 in cash before the group fled in the stolen car.

Officials have not disclosed information about the other suspects involved.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Clinton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE